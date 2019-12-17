Outerknown Has A Great Levi’s Denim Jacket On Sale For 60% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





With the winter in full swing, you can never have too many good coats in your possession. Going out when the temperature is dropping below freezing and wind is like a knife, you want some protection for yourself. The deals going on during this holiday make it easier to get something really great. Something like the Levi’s Wellthread Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket on sale right now over at Outerknown.

Denim is one of the most durable materials in the world. There’s a reason why denim jeans are so popular. Not only is denim a good looking piece of material, but it is strong and can handle the stress of life outdoors. So a jacket made out of denim like the Levi’s Wellthread Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket is a good choice for anybody looking for a new one.

Coming from Outerknown, the Levi’s Wellthread Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket is a sustainable piece of fashion. The denim is made from cottonized hemp denim, to make it even more durable than most. And not only does it add durability, but it makes the denim look a lot more pleasing to the eye.

Not only is the Levi’s Wellthread Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket made for max durability and for strong fashion, but it is also really great for the winter. It is lined with the fleece liner to add for the insulation and to make it even more comfortable to wear. And the fleece liner is buttoned in, so it can be removed if the day isn’t that cold and if you need to clean the jacket.

You can’t go wrong with picking up this Levi’s Wellthread Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket. Outerknown has it on sale for 60 percent off and that price is too good to pass up. The winter season will be no match for this jacket. So act now and make the holiday’s warmer season for yourself or a loved one.

Get It: Pick up the Levi’s Wellthread Sherpa Lined Trucker Jacket ($80; was $198) at Outerknown

