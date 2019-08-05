Get Ready for Fall With These New Releases From Outerknown

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

With its focus on merging the sustainability of the environment with high style, Outerknown is a pioneer in responsibly-made clothing. Founded by 11-time World Surf League Champion Kelly Slater and designer John Moore, Outerknown has been releasing collections with the belief that great clothing should be made with respect for the world around us. The clothing doesn’t just reflect their style, but it also rings true to the core values of sustainability and responsibility to do good by the planet.

The new arrivals are a testament to that promise. From buttondown shirts in playful prints, to shockingly soft sweatpants and shorts, the new collection raises the bar. Each garment uses natural materials too, from 100 percent organic natural cotton to hemp and ocean-recovered plastic that’s used for buttons. There are also plenty of options for summer, fall and beyond.

Check out some of the new arrivals by Outerknown below.