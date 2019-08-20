Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





A good pair of swim trunks needs to be three things: Functional, good-looking, and most importantly, comfortable. Whether we wear them to lounge poolside, swim, or ride the waves, great trunks need to not just look cool, but be ready for whatever our beach day holds. The

What It Is:

The Nomadic Stretch Trunks are an essential for summer and beyond. The trunks come in over 11 colors, including a black-and-grey stripe, a coral floral print and a dusty blue watercolor. They are made with mobility in mind, as they are designed with recycled polyester and spandex for the ultimate stretch. The style also has a 19″ inseam, so they’re short enough to be flattering on a variety of bodies, yet still long enough to be comfortable.

Why We Like It:

The Nomadic Stretch Trunks act like athletic shorts made for the water. They’re also made with Quick Dry technology to allow for the shorts to go from wet to dry quickly, so water won’t track everywhere post-swim. A massive variety of colors and prints make them effortlessly cool, too.

Nitpick:

The biggest issue we found is that due to their popularity, they keep selling out. Every color is close to being out of stock, so we strongly suggest picking up your size before you’re stuck on a waitlist, waiting for a restock.

Get It: Pick up the Nomadic Stretch Trunks ($98) at Outerknown.

