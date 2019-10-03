Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.





We love a great pair of jeans. Who doesn’t? One of our favorite apparel companies, Kelly Slater’s Outerknown, makes amazing sustainable jeans. And now OK has stepped up to the plate, big-time. S.E.A. jeans are guaranteed. For life. Rip them, wear them through, bust a seam or a fly, and Outerknown will replace, repair, or recycle your jeans for free. For as long as you live. How cool is that?

Social and Environmental Accountability

Outerknown’s S.E.A. Jeans (the acronym stands for “Social and Environmental Accountability”) are some of our favorites, and not just because of the company’s stance on environmental issues. They’re great jeans! Available in a multitude of colors and styles, there are three stylish cuts: Slim, Straight, and Tapered. They come in three different types of denim and twelve different washes. And each fit is available in three different lengths. All are finished with trim and detailing that capture the brand’s coastal personality.

So there’s a pair of S.E.A. Jeans just right for every guy. And, they’re guaranteed for as long as you live.

The best part about jeans is as they age, they get even better. Softer. More comfortable. And of course, they look cooler. But as cool as it looks, denim has always been a tough purchase for us. Fact is, denim goes through one of the dirtiest manufacturing processes in apparel—an industry renowned for mucking up the planet.

Until recently. Since its launch in 2015, Outerknown has been at the forefront of the sustainable apparel movement. The company was one of the pioneers of what’s now a multi-billion dollar industry. Back then, Kelly Slater famously said that Outerknown would never sell denim. Not unless and until they could figure out how to manufacture, process, and distribute it in line with OK’s strict social and environmental standards. in 2015, the technology wasn’t there, and it simply wasn’t possible.

Finally, In 2018, Outerknown launched a line of organic denim jeans produced to the strictest environmental standards.

How Did Outerknown Produce Sustainable Jeans?

S.E.A. Jeans are sewn in a Fair Trade Certified facility, which means their makers have been paid a premium for their work; they collectively decide how to use this extra funding to better their lives.

S.E.A. Jeans are crafted to the highest environmental standards. The denim is 98 percent organic cotton and they’re cut, sewn, and washed at Saitex in Vietnam, the leading sustainable denim factory on the planet.

And now S.E.A. Jeans are guaranteed for life. If they wear out, Outerknown will repair or replace them for free. When you’re ready to retire them, send them back to Outerknown, and they’ll upcycle them so they can live on as something useful, like housing insulation.

“Jeans are an integral part of our lifestyle, but we were adamant about producing denim only if the manufacturing process could meet our strict social and environmental standards,” said John Moore, the brand’s co-founder and creative director. “It was equally important for us to achieve great quality and the right look and characteristics of our denim selections.”

Kelly Slater adds, “S.E.A. Jeans is the greatest example of why we started Outerknown. Our team has pushed every boundary to make S.E.A. Jeans the most sustainable they can be.”

In celebration, Slater recently took to one of the world’s highest waves, Teahupo’o, in his S.E.A. Jeans. You can check out Kelly’s epic ride here.

Ready to dive in to Outerknown’s lifetime-guaranteed S.E.A. Jeans? Here are our favorites in each cut.

S.E.A. Jeans Ambassador Slim Fit

Modern jeans for the guy who’s looking for a little more style, these are cut slim through the thigh and down the leg, ending with a 14” leg opening. They come in two editions: Selvedge and Stretch. The Selvedge is a 13.5-ounce 100 percent organic cotton denim with a really soft hand. The Stretch is a lighter 12-ounce denim with a touch of stretch for comfort.

We really like the Indigo wash ($128). Slim jeans are more current and contemporary, and with a darker wash you can wear these to the office as well as easily as the lake house. They go with most any footwear, from white sneakers to brogue wingtips. Even boots. (Especially boots.)

S.E.A. Jeans Local Straight Fit

Casual, comfortable, and roomy sustainable jeans for the guy who’s been around long enough to see trends come and go with the tide—so he always opts for comfort. Local Fit S.E.A.’s sit at the waist, and are relaxed through the thigh and down the leg with a 15 1/2” opening. They also come in Selvedge or Stretch editions.

We love this Faded Indigo ($128) If we’re gonna with the timeless fit of a straight cut jean, we want it to be in a shade we can truly kick back in. They’re awesome by the beach bonfire, and they’re also excellent work jeans—perfect for cleaning up the yard. They also come in two shades of black.

S.E.A. Jeans Tapered Fit

For the open-minded explorer who wants to add a little color to his adventures, these sustainable jeans combine the best of both worlds in a buttery soft 13.5-ounce denim. They sit at the waist and are relaxed through the thigh, but tapered below the knee with a 14” leg opening. Then they’re over-dyed in cool, muted tones that work throughout the seasons.

As close to a twill as you’re going to find in the S.E.A. Jeans line, these Redwood Tapered S.E.A.s ($148) are perfect for autumn. No matter if you’re heading to a meeting or lazing around the house, you can do it in comfort and style in these denim pants. They come in a multitude of colors, including white, grey, plenty of khakis and browns, and Pitch Black.

So if you’ve been going green, contemplating climate change, or just ready to do your part to take care of the environment and leave a better, cleaner planet for your kids (and their kids), you need to check out sustainable S.E.A. Jeans by Outerknown. Sustainably produced and distributed, responsibly sourced and manufactured, they’re the cleanest jeans you can buy.

And they’re guaranteed for life. Heck, they’ll probably live longer than you. Check ’em out today.

Get It: Pick up S.E.A. Jeans (from $128) at Outerknown

