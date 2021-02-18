Cool, Eclectic Winter Street Style Seen in New York City

We scoured the sidewalks of New York City to find street style icons among the crowd. Our spotlight for Jan/Feb 2021: Majesty Williams, a personal trainer and entrepreneur who loves mixing pieces from different brands. He’s notably a Louis Vuitton fan, as you’ll see from his outfit. While he prefers in-store shopping to online purchases, his recent splurge was a pair of Maison Margiela boots. It’s money well spent: “Between COVID and my kids, it’s been too long since I had a vacation.”

Williams’ latest hobbies include watching YouTube videos from luxury real estate companies, as he’s currently house hunting. If his interior design taste is anything like his street style, it’s gonna be one sharp-looking home.

Get the Street Style Look:

