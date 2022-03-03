Outfit Yourself With New Sustainable Clothing From Urban Outfitters

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Every day we inch closer and closer to a new season. We will finally be done with winter and get to say hello to the warm embrace of spring. The only real downside of that is that we need to be done with our winter clothes and get a whole new wardrobe together. All that stuff that’s better for warm days.

You guys probably have a good deal of stuff ready to get pulled out of storage for the changing of the season. But that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t do yourself a solid and get some new gear. And you aren’t out of line for wanting to spoil yourself. With all the options out there, you won’t be lacking in choice.

That deep bench of selections is great but also a bit of a double-edged sword. How can you make any choice when there are so many choices to work with? It’s daunting and we get it. That is why we are here to make the process a little easier for you guys and that is by pointing you towards Urban Outfitters.

We’ve written about Urban Outfitters before and we will keep doing so because it is one of the best clothing outlets in the world. We love the selections within, no matter the season or the event. Head out to work or head to the gym, you won’t be lacking in styles to work with. And that’s because Urban Outfitters keeps on adding new styles to the stock.

Urban Outfitters is great at shaking things up and adding new options to the mix. And they have done the same thing recently. A new collection has come out from the UO team and it is quite the doozy. Not just because it comes with the typical UO level of appeal, which is high. But because this line is sustainable.

The new line from UO is called the KOTO line and it consists of 7 styles that all are made with recycled materials in a responsibly sourced way. This means that you are doing the earth a real solid by shopping for everyday casual items like tee shirts and polos at UO as opposed to picking them up at other places.

This exclusive line of KOTO clothing is really impressive. It shouldn’t be possible to keep being surprised by the high level of craft on display in the UO collection but here we are, yet again surprised by how they keep managing to one up themselves. And you can believe it too when you pick some of these items up.

Going through the collection, we have wrangled the items together to make it easy for you to make a choice. You can add all of them to your wardrobe or you can pick and choose the items that work best for your aesthetic. You won’t regret picking up any of these items we listed for you guys below.

