Core Boxy Tee GET IT!

A looser-fitting tee that has a boxy design is another option for you guys out there. Something that’s a little breezier and even more relaxed. You’ll look like a world champ of kicking back in this shirt.

Get It: Pick up the Core Boxy Tee ($25) at Urban Outfitters

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!