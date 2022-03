Notched Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt GET IT!

Spring nights can still be a little chilly and you won’t have to worry too much about those brisk breezes when you’re out on the town with this sweatshirt on.

Get It: Pick up the Notched Fleece Crew Neck Sweatshirt ($39) at Urban Outfitters

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!