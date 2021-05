Softspun Crew Neck Tee GET IT!

An old-fashioned tee doesn’t mean it has to have an old-fashioned design. This shirt is made with all the care and craft you could only find from masters like Pact. Relaxation is an all-day proposition in this shirt.

Get It: Pick up the Softspun Crew Neck Tee ($30) at Pact

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!