Style

Pact Apparel Is Here So You Can Dress To Impress This Season

Textured Slub Pocket Tee
3
Pact 3 / 3

Textured Slub Pocket Tee

GET IT!

Got a preference for a pocket tee? Then Pact has you covered with this superb shirt that is going to deliver soft style whenever you need it.

Get It: Pick up the Textured Slub Pocket Tee ($30) at Pact

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 10 Best Body Composition Monitors For Men: Get Accurate Measurements and Increase Weight Loss

Check out The Men’s Journal Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2021

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
LTG_Immunity3Pack_MensDiverse_300x490
More from Style