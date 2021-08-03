Pad Your Feet With The Comfort of These ASICS Running Shoes

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Sponsored content. Men’s Journal receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below

Got yourself a new running routine? It’s a good way to lose weight, especially in the summer. Gets you out of the house and into the fresh air. If you’re doing this for the first time, you need a new pair of shoes. And you can’t beat the ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoes being added to your collection.

When it comes to protection during a run, ASICS makes some of the best shoes around. You can go running all day long in them and feel pretty good on your feet. Which is true with the ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoes. Your runs will go better than ever when you’re wearing these.

Right off the bat, these ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoes feel comfortable on your feet. Not too tight, but snug enough to stay true when you’re running. They breathe really well, so you won’t end up feeling too overheated in the summer heat. And the soles are padded really well so you feel like you’re running on a cloud.

It’s when you go running that these really show off their prowess. The soles are really strong and durable, gripping the ground real well so you never slip. And they can take the impact of a run so you don’t take too much damage to your feet. Wearing these, you’ll have a better stride so you run better than before, which only leads to better results.

Having these ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoes in your life is going to make any run all the better. The better you run, the better your results. And right now they’re on sale at Zappos. So pick up a pair and make sure you improve your running routine while you still can.

Get It: Pick up the ASICS GEL-Kayano 27 Running Shoes ($120; was $160) at Zappos

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The Best REM Sleep Trackers For The Troubled Sleepers

Check out all the Men’s Journal deals at Zappos

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!