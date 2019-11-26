



Looking for a statement watch that will follow you from the bottom of the sea to the top of Everest? Panerai’s latest Submersible BMG-Tech celebrates the brand’s history of building tough timepieces with a watch that combines classic elegance and absolute rugged design.

The Panerai family opened its first Florence workshop in 1860, supplying watches exclusively to the Italian Royal Navy, and during World War II, the company was enlisted to design diving watches for the service’s frogman commandos. These days, Panerai is a luxury brand, with an elevated sophistication, but they remain true to that spirit of service. The Submersible BMG-Tech perfectly marries that legacy with their pioneering drive.

There are two different proprietary innovations on display in this watch. The case features the first BMG-TECH, a bulk metallic glass, constructed with an alloy of zirconium, copper, aluminum, titanium, and nickel that is heated and cooled rapidly. This process prevents the atoms from assuming a regular structure, instead holding in a chaotic formation that gives it greater strength and an enhanced resistance to corrosion. That means you don’t have to think twice when the urge to dive in the ocean or lake hits.

The bezel features their second innovation, Carbotech, a material based on carbon fiber that combines toughness and impressive lightness. The substance also brings a unique identity to each piece, and the finished lines of each Carbotech fabrication are different. The movement is a P. 9010 calibre executed completely in-house by the Panerai team. Beneath the case is a clear-to-read dial that’s visible in any lighting conditions, and there are two different Super-LumiNova on the markers, which are charged by the sun or artificial light.

But let’s be honest, it is not all about the science—it’s also about the style. Even with all of its tech advancements, the Submersible BMG-Tech remains a classically sleek piece, perfect for any adventure—indoors or out. The body wears big but will comfortably fit on your wrist, making it a fitting option for any situation. There’s a reason that Oscar-winning filmmaker and National Geographic photographer Jimmy Chin has recently chosen Panerai to wear on his expeditions as well as on the red carpet events for Free Solo.

The diving watch genre, including the Submersible BMG-Tech, is a practical addition to any guy’s collection, a ready companion for the entire day, from the morning surf session to work to beers with the crew.

