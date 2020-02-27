Perfect Boots? The North Face Boots For Every Occasion—40% Off

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do you find yourself staring at your shoe collection every morning, wondering if each one will survive whatever’s on the docket that day? Are you always checking the weather, wondering which shoes or boots to wear? You’re not alone. Shoes have become so specialized, so particular, many styles simply aren’t appropriate for certain activities. If you’re dreaming of the perfect boot, one you can just throw on no matter the weather or occasion, we’ve got the answer. Check out the Back-To-Berkeley Redux from The North Face.

These leather street hikers are good-looking and comfortable. They’re waterproof and durable. And right now, they’re on sale for 40 percent off. Normally $130, right now they’re just $78.

Four colorways are available. Choose from grey, black, two-tone brown, and a funky, 70s-inspired brown and tan (below). All have a durable sole. They have a classic, casual style that’s suitable even if you have no idea where the day is going to take you.

The Perfect Boots for Everyday Wear, Year-round

A waterproof leather upper and contrast stitching blends with Redux’s waterproof HydroSeal waterproof membrane and PrimaLoft insulation. The result? A boot that’s at home just about anywhere you choose to go. With an OrthoLite ReBound footbed and cushy EVA midsole, it’s comfortable no matter the terrain—even in the concrete jungle.

They’re great for work, but they’ll take you hiking, puddle-jumping, and even out after work to happy hour. Wherever you choose to go, the Back-To-Berkeley Redux from The North Face will get you there in style and comfort.

Even in the dead of winter, they might be perfect boots. The North Face hooked up the B-to-B Redux with a Winter Grip rubber sole that’s complete with temperature-sensitive IcePick lugs. That means you’ll have bomber footing no matter if you end up on snow, dirt, ice, or a wet, slippery sidewalk.

Oftentimes Backcountry’s best sales are reserved for products with limited sizing or popular colors available. Meaning, if you want their best deal, you’re going to have to settle for an ugly color or slightly off size. That’s not the case with the Back-To-Berkeley Reduxes. At press time they were available across the board in every color combo in sizes from 8 to 14. But that won’t last.

If you want to take advantage of this crazy deal on these perfect boots, those popular sizes and colors will start to disappear after this article goes live. So don’t delay—click now, get over to Backcountry, and pick up the one shoe that can literally take you anywhere, in any weather, year-round.

