Pick Up A Calvin Klein Packable Puffer at Macy’s for Half Off

Still looking for that perfect winter coat? It’s not easy. Parkas are often too warm and most puffers are just too … puffy. There’s nothing worse than being “the guy in the puffy coat,” a la George Costanza. But you can get the warmth of down without the sheer mass of a giant down puffer. And you can get it for a song! Right now, this awesome Calvin Klein packable puffer is marked down almost 50 percent off at Macy’s. Regularly $225, it’s on sale for just $113. That’s a savings of $112.

The best part is, this isn’t some closeout sale where there’s only one size and color available. This slim, versatile puffer is available in your choice of nine colors! And it comes in sizes to fit every guy, from XS to 3XL.

But you’d better jump on this deal now—like today. Because while Macy’s always has a great selection of clothes on sale, the sale on this Calvin Klein packable puffer coat is scheduled to end at midnight tonight. So hurry!

This is your chance to score one of the most versatile coats you can own. It’s perfect for active guys who get around a lot. It’s comfortable for three-season wear because it breathes enough to keep you cozy, not hot. So it’s ideal for those chilly spring and autumn nights. And it comes in enough colors to suit any style.

Wanna get funky? Go for red, olive camo, or mustard. Wanna keep it professional? Black, grey, or navy is your best bet. At this price, you can afford to pick up two!

The Perfect Packable Puffer

This packable puffer looks great, no matter the color. We love that the branding is kept to a minimum, with just a subtle “ck” on the breast. It cuts a slim profile and sits comfortably at the waist. And it’s a Regular, not Slim, fit. So even though it’s on the thin side, it forms to your body so you won’t look like a jelly roll waddling down the street. It’s got an attached hood to protect you from the elements. The hand pockets have zip closures to keep your valuables secure. And there are interior pockets for extra portage.

Traveling this winter? This is the only coat you’ll need. It rolls up and packs tight into its own carrying case. Unfurl it, and voila! You’re ready to stroll.

Best of all, it’s machine washable! That’s right—no expensive dry cleaning required.

If you’re looking for the perfect packable puffer, especially one you can travel with, this is the puffer for you. Buy it today and save nearly 50 percent.

Get It: Save 49% on this Calvin Klein Packable Puffer ($113; was $225) at Macy’s

