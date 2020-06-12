Pick Up A Fun Gift On Sale For Your Dad This Father’s Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Father’s Day is right around the corner. There’s still some time to get Dad some gifts, but there’s nothing wrong with getting a jump on things. And you can get him a few things too. If you wanna get him something fun as a little appetizer, then the Star Wars Darth Vader Best Dad Ever T-Shirt from Macy’s is for you.

You can spend all the money in the world on big items for the old man. But sometimes it’s the small things that say the most. If you get Dad a shirt like this, it says you really care about him because of how low key it is. It shows a level of connection that isn’t just biological. It shows you aren’t just relatives, but friends too.

Chances are good that you have a Dad that grew up with or has a passing knowledge of Star Wars. It’s been around that long. So there’s also a good chance that he will be very understanding when he sees this shirt. Even if he’s not a Star Wars superfan, the joke is obvious thanks to how well known the background is.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Star Wars Darth Vader Best Dad Ever T-Shirt is pretty comfortable too. With the summer here and a lot of Dads being stuck at home thanks to the situation the world is in, his comfort should be the first thing in your mind. He can lounge about all day in this breathable and relaxed shirt.

Macy’s always has great prices, and the Star Wars Darth Vader Best Dad Ever T-Shirt is no different. But it gets even better because of the Friends and Family Sale going on right now. Just use coupon code FRIEND to save an additional 30% off this shirt.

If you’d like to get a fun little gift to add to the pile for Father’s Day, you can’t go wrong with the Star Wars Darth Vader Best Dad Ever T-Shirt. Or even if you just need a new shirt to wear around the house while doing chores, the price on this shirt is too good to pass up. So don’t dawdle. Pick one up now while you can.

Get It: Pick up the Star Wars Darth Vader Best Dad Ever T-Shirt ($17 with coupon code FRIEND; was $25) at Macy’s

