Pick up a Gorgeous New Denim Jacket in This Huckberry x Taylor Stitch Collection

March may be here but we still got a good deal of jacket weather to deal with in our lives. And if you feel like you wanna get a new one to round out the season and have in stock for next year, then you should head on over to Huckberry so you can get the Huckberry x Taylor Stitch Long Haul 18-Month Wash Jacket.

The Huckberry x Taylor Stitch Long Haul 18-Month Wash Jacket is gonna become a fast favorite because of how comfortable it is. It’s not too heavyweight, so it’s not gonna replace a parka in your life. But you can layer up with this as the finishing touch and feel good the whole day. It’s got a great craft that feels great on your shoulders.

It also doesn’t hurt that the Huckberry x Taylor Stitch Long Haul 18-Month Wash Jacket looks pretty damn good too. A good denim jacket is never out of place in a guy’s wardrobe. The denim that makes up this coat is very high-end, giving it a sleek and classic look that will go well with any outfit you throw on these coming weeks.

Nobody should be surprised that Huckberry knocked it out of the park with this coat. That is the thing that they do on a consistent basis. Clothing for men that can be worn comfortably outside without too much worry about the durability of said item. All season around, Huckberry will satisfy your fashionable needs.

While we’re still in the midst of the winter and got some chilly spring nights following up behind it, the Huckberry x Taylor Stitch Long Haul 18-Month Wash Jacket will become a very useful item to have in your life. So pick up one of these while you still can and enjoy your time outdoors in high style.

Huckberry x Taylor Stitch Long Haul 18-Month Wash Jacket ($198)

