These were named to be a tribute to Navy. And they just scream Navy. Those blue lenses are very oceanic. And as if you were on a boat in the middle of the ocean, these frames will keep the sun out as if it was glaring like crazy on the water. They look pretty good to boot.

Get It: Pick up the Coronados ($154; was $220) at Randolph Eyewear

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!