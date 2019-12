These are a little more rectangular than the normal Aviator frames. Much like the rest of these frames, they are made to work for those in the military so they are definitely going to keep the sun at bay. But this all black look is stunning and will work with pretty much any outfit you can throw at it.

Get It: Pick up the Corsairs ($154; was $220) at Randolph Eyewear

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!