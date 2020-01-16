Pick Up A Great Pair Of Boots At The Massive Cole Haan Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Got any plans coming up for a nice little trip out to the woods? If you are, you need to go prepared. And one of the most important items that one can have is a good pair of hiking boots. Luckily, Cole Haan has a sale that includes a great pair in the Zerogrand Hiker Boots.

What makes the Zerogrand Hiker Boots is how well they are made. If you want a good pair of hiking boots, they better be made to handle the elements and these bad boys sure can. They are water-resistant thanks to the leather the boot is made with, as well as the rubber forefoot and heel that also gives the boot ultimate traction. Traction that will make it easier to go out hiking no matter the weather. They’re lightweight too so you’ll have no problem going out with these.

The Zerogrand Hiker Boots may be pretty great for wearing out in the woods, but they are also great to just wear any day because of how good they look and how comfortable they are. There are a few color options available that will add plenty of style to any outfit, the leather really making the shoes pop. And they are made with a molded sock liner to add for even more comfort.

No matter what, the Zerogrand Hiker Boots are a great pair of boots that you can wear in any situation. They look good, they’re comfortable, and they are made to last. And with this sale at Cole Haan, you can save a ton of money on them. Just use discount code EXTRA20 to take an additional 20 percent off the already impressive sales price.

This impressive sale isn’t limited to the Zerogrand Hiker Boots. There are plenty of options over at Cole Haan that will bring high-quality footwear to your collection. For the full selection, check them out here. But act fast. These will go pretty fast while the sale lasts.

Get It: Pick up the Zerogrand Hiker Boots ($120 with discount code EXTRA20; was $300) at Cole Haan

