Pick Up A New Favorite Winter Coat At Triple F.A.T. Goose

Eberly II Long Parka GET IT!

A nice, heavy parka. It may not be necessary everyday for some, but one those horrible days with tons of snow and the temperature is dangerously low will absolutely call for. And this one is a great, durable and heavily insulated coat. Whether it’s for you or a loved one, it’s a towering gift to get this season.

Get It: Pick up the Eberly II Long Parka ($650) at Triple F.A.T. Goose

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!