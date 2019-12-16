Pick Up A New Favorite Winter Coat At Triple F.A.T. Goose

Valen Lightweight Rain Jacket GET IT!

Some days are not going to just be cold this winter. There will be plenty of days with freezing rain or heavy snow. No one wants to deal with getting drenched when they head out. With this amazing waterprood jacket, you can head outside with no water worry at all.

Get It: Pick up the Valen Lightweight Rain Jacket ($250) at Triple F.A.T. Goose

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!