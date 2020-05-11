Pick Up A New Pair Of Nike Sandals On Sale From Zappos

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Do you want to make your time stuck at home a lot more comfortable? Then you need to head on over to Zappos right now and pick up the Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandals. When you have these bad boys in your life, you will be in a constant state of relaxation.

As is usual, Nike has made another winner with the Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandals. Comfort is key with these sandals and they do not disappoint. The mid and outsole are injected with phylon to give the sandals an even greater sense of comfort. Your feet will feel like they’re on a cloud when wearing them.

The Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandals are comfortable on your skin too, thanks to the top of the line material they’re made with. Not just on the soles, but on the uppers as well. It’s made with synthetic leather, so you will get that same luxurious feeling from regular leather without the worry about upkeep.

It never hurts when your loungewear looks good, and the Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandals look pretty damn spiffy. It’s a very simple yet elegant design with the all-black look, and the Nike logo splashed across the top strap. You can wear them with whatever you want during the coming months.

You can pick up these fantastic Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandals right now at a discount. All you need to do is head on over to Zappos now to add a wonderful new pair of footwear to your collection. It’ll make wandering around the house and going outside for a bit all the more comfortable.

Get It: Pick up the Nike Benassi JDI Slide Sandals ($15; was $20) at Zappos

