Pick Up A Pair of The Aviators Worn By Air Force Pilots and NASA

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Is there a better style of sunglasses than Aviators? For sheer style and timeliness, Aviators just rock.

There are two reasons that aviators are so great. One, they go well with any outfit. This aesthetic dexterity makes them well worth the cost. But the other reason is that they subconsciously make every guy feel like a much bigger tough guy than he actually might be.

Look at historical footage or pretty period-accurate films like The Right Stuff or Apollo 13 (as well as Top Gun). Almost unanimously, these heroic men tend to wear aviators. Not just for the style, but because they are great at actually keeping the sun from scorching the eyeballs.

There are plenty of places for a guy to get a pair of aviators these days. And even within the aviator style, there are different sub-styles to add some variety to the choices one can make. One of the best spots to grab a pair of Aviators, whichever style, is Randolph Eyewear.

For some of the best aviator styles available at Randolph Eyewear, check out the options below.