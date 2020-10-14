Pick Up A Weighted Blanket During Amazon Prime Day

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Now that the Fall is here, a good warm blanket is something everyone should have. Something nice and comfy for you to snuggle under during a chilly night inside. And now that Amazon Prime Day is here, you can pick up the great YnM Weighted Blanket for a great price.

You have plenty of options for great blankets in the stockpile of great Amazon Prime Day deals. But there’s nothing like a weighted blanket. The way these things are made, it offers a ton of comfort. Not just in the amount of warmth it provides. But also the relaxation its design is meant to deliver.

What makes items like the YnM Weighted Blanket so great is that they are made to relieve stress. Having that weight on you at night is meant to increase the melatonin levels in your body. Those levels will relax you and make you get to bed easier. It’s like being cuddled all night long.

With that weight on top of you, the YnM Weighted Blanket will offer plenty of relief. Then you take into account that it is very soft to the touch, it will be one of the best options for you to lay under when a chilly Fall night is upon you. Luckily, it is also very insulated too for an even greater sense of comfort.

Amazon Prime Day is going to end soon enough. So if you are in the market for an item as comfortable and relaxing as the YnM Weighted Blanket, you need to act now. Don’t let this amazing deal pass you by. A good night’s rest is right around the corner and you won’t even have to pay too much.

Get It: Pick up the YnM Weighted Blanket ($64; was $80) at Amazon

