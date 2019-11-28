Pick Up Great Items For The Home With The Burrow Black Friday Sale

Empire Rug GET IT!

Just throw a rug down on the floor in your living room to add a homey quality to the room. Pick between two sizes, depending on the size of the room you will be putting it in. Either way, this eye-popping rug will be a great purchase.

Get It: Pick up the Empire Rug 5′ x 8′ ($336 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY; was $395) or 8′ x 10′ ($678 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY; was $795) at Burrow

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!