Nomad Club Chair with Ottoman GET IT!

Got the living room all set up with one of the couches above? Now you need a chair like this. A solitary seat that looks great, is aesthetically fitting into any room, and relaxing to sit on. Even more relaxing with the ottoman to put your feet up.

Get It: Pick up the Nomad Club Chair with Ottoman ($1,267 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY; was $1,490) at Burrow

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!