Pick Up Great Items For The Home With The Burrow Black Friday Sale

Nomad Leather Sleeper GET IT!

Got yourself a home office that could use some furniture? Or just want to take up less space in your living room? This amazing leather sleeper will do the job. Not only do you get a great little couch here, you also get a nice little sleeping kit that comes with a memory foam topper, a custom sheet, a quilted blanket, a pillow, and an eye mask. Unfurl this bad boy after a long night of work.

Get It: Pick up the Nomad Leather Sleeper ($1,940 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY; was $2,340) at Burrow

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!