Serif Coffee Table GET IT!

Every living room needs a coffee table. Just something to place in the middle of the room where you can place your drinks and maybe display some books. It’s supposed to tie the room together. And this one would absolutely tie the room together with its sleek and simple design.

Get It: Pick up the Serif Coffee Table ($336 with coupon code BLACKFRIDAY; was $395) at Burrow

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!