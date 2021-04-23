Pick Up New Extended Sizes From Pair Of Thieves For Summer Comfort

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

No matter the season, we need underwear in our lives. Something comfortable and unassuming that’ll keep our bits nice and supported. But right now might be the best time to start getting some new gear. Because Pair Of Thieves is about to launch some new extended sizes so everyone can be as comfortable as possible.

Having gotten ahold of a sizable portion of Pair Of Thieves undies and socks, we can say for absolute certain that these are winners. You will feel as relaxed as ever with these items on. Especially with the warm weather coming, these won’t overwhelm you at all. It’s nice and breezy with these in your corner.

Starting in May, everyone can jump in on the fun. Because in May, Pair Of Thieves is going to deliver extended sizes. Sizes that run-up to a 4XL in underwear and a size 15 in socks. So if you’ve been looking for high-end items like these but felt left out due to size limitations, you’ll be in luck soon enough.

If you scroll below, you’ll see some of the items we got a hold of that will fall underneath the new extended sizes push. All of which are beyond comfortable and all of which will be perfect to pick up during the warm weather months ahead of us. Pick some up now and ride out the heat in style.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!