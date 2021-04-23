Pick Up New Extended Sizes From Pair Of Thieves For Summer Comfort

Cushion Crew Socks 3 Pack GET IT!

Give yourself a nice variety of socks with these appealing black socks that’ll work wonders with a nice little outfit you throw on to head to the beach.

Get It: Pick up the Cushion Crew Socks 3 Pack ($13) at Pair Of Thieves

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out The 10 Best Body Composition Monitors For Men: Get Accurate Measurements and Increase Weight Loss

Check out The Men’s Journal Mother’s Day Gift Guide 2021

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!