Alfani Herringbone Stretch Linen Blazer GET IT!

Alfani made a great little blazer here. It’s low key but also high quality. There’s nothing loud about it but there’s a high level of craft and aesthetics that it puts a great finishing touch on any ensemble.

Get It: Pick up the Alfani Herringbone Stretch Linen Blazer ($105 with coupon code WINTER; was $140) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!