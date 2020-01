International Concepts Mason Slim-Fit Velvet Blazer GET IT!

Want to pick up a blazer that has a little more pizazz to it? This one has a little kick but isn’t too different, still having a classic blazer look. Made with velvet, this one just has a cozier look.

Get It: Pick up the International Concepts Mason Slim-Fit Velvet Blazer ($73 with coupon code WINTER; was $130) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!