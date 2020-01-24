Pick Up One Of These 7 Stylish Blazers From Macy’s

International Concepts Slim-Fit Stretch Twill Blazer GET IT!

Black is a color choice that can work for everyone. What makes this blazer great is that it is a slim fit coat that will accentuate your physique but it has a stretch quality to it so it will adjust to your movements. That way, you won’t ever be uncomfortable in it.

Get It: Pick up the International Concepts Slim-Fit Stretch Twill Blazer ($78 with coupon code WINTER; was $140) at Macy’s

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!