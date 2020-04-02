Pick Up Some Gear On Sale At Hugo Boss To Donate To The Red Cross

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

This is a very weird and trying time for the world. A virus has broken free, causing a quarantine situation for a lot of people. In times like these, the world needs to come together to help fight this thing. Any way you can help, you should do it. Not everybody can or should be on the front line. But there are other ways to help. One just has to look at the great work Hugo Boss is doing.

Hugo Boss is one of the premiere names in the fashion game. If you want some great new gear, you can always go pick up some of the great stuff that it makes. But right now, this company isn’t just doing great work in the field of clothing. But it is doing really great humanitarian work. Right now, the production site where the amazing clothes are made has been transformed into a site where face masks can be made. And those masks will be donated to public facilities.

Right off the bat, that is amazing. This kind of work is going to go a long way to keeping people safe. But that isn’t all that Hugo Boss is doing. Because if you head on over to the site right now, you can help out too. Because 20 percent of all sales from now until April 5th will be donated to the Red Cross. There’s a big sale going out right now that will make picking up some great clothes all the easier.

Not only is there a big sale going on right now, but there is a coupon that will make those sales prices even more appealing. If you use coupon code SPRING20, you can take off another 20 percent from the sales price. So all those great items that you may not be able to grab because of the price can be yours now. And the more your purchase, the more the Red Cross will get.

There are a lot of choices in the sale. It can be a little too much for you. So we picked a few of our favorite options in the store that is indicative of the kind of quality you can get from Hugo Boss today.

So check out the options we have picked below and get shopping. You’ll be helping out your fellow man if you do.

