Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. And for those of you guys that are in a relationship, you need to get ready for that holiday. Prepare some plans for dinner, get flowers at the ready, and get gifts for that special someone.

With all the stuff that is going on with the holiday, it isn’t the worst idea to try and save a little money in the areas you can do so. It’s easier to get an affordable but impressive gift than it is to have a romantic dinner in an affordable way. Especially when you head on over to Nordstrom and shop the Valentine’s Day section.

You can’t go wrong with shopping at Nordstrom at any time of the year, but Valentine’s Day is a really great time to shop at Nordstrom. The collection on sale is great, filled from top to bottom with quality items. And there are plenty of items in there that will absolutely impress your special lady without breaking the bank.

It can be a little overwhelming, but we have done the work for you guys, gathering seven of our favorite items in there that clock in under $75. So check them out below and get a jump on the Valentine’s Day rush.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!