Pick Up Some Great Home Workout Gear From Under Armour

Project Rock 2 Training Shoes GET IT!

Even if you’re working out from home, you need some good protection for your feet. And you can’t do much better than getting shoes that fall under The Rock’s purview. If The Rock says these are the shoes you should be wearing during your routine, you need to get them. Your feet will be so glad you got them. And when this all blows over, they will handle the more rigorous terrain outside.

Get It: Pick up the Project Rock 2 Training Shoes ($140) at Under Armour

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!