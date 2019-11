Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil GET IT!

Plenty of dudes have facial hair these days, but some of them may not treat their beards right. Get the beardo in your life this grooming oil to soften the hair and soften the skin underneath it so they feel even more comfortable wearing it.

Get It: Pick up the Nourishing Beard Grooming Oil ($27) at Saks Fifth Avenue

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!