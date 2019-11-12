Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Everybody loves The Rock. Ever since he exploded onto the wrestling scene back in the ’90s, people have loved him. It’s to the point that Dwayne Johnson is now one of the biggest celebrities in the world.

That monster of a man can open 15 movies a year while doing three TV shows and occasional appearances at the WWE, all while also launching all kinds of side businesses. And through it all, we all love him.

Why do we love him? Because he is one of the most charming guys in the world. You want to watch him in anything. There is just a sense that he is a genuinely good dude.

So it is no surprise that he has his own clothing line at Under Armour. Nor is it a surprise that his clothing line helps out veterans. The proceeds from his Project Rock clothing line goes towards the health and welfare of veterans.

This would be a great line just on the fact that these are great-looking items that anyone who stays physically active would love to wear. The charitable aspect just puts it over the top. Veteran’s Day has just passed, but there is no better time than the present to help out in any way that you can.

