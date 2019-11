UA Freedom x Project Rock Home Of The Brave Tee GET IT!

This is a pretty perfect item for this brand. It’s a great tee that also points out why the vets fight. Throw it on when you go to the gym or just going out with friends. You can’t go wrong with this.

Get It: Pick up the UA Freedom x Project Rock Home Of The Brave Tee ($35) at Under Armour

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!