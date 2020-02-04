Style

Pick Up Some Nearly Indestructible Socks From Smartwool Today

Men's PhD Hunting Medium Crew Socks
7
SmartWool 7 / 7

Men’s PhD Hunting Medium Crew Socks

GET IT!

When you go hunting, that means you are going to spend a lot of time just not moving that can suddenly go into a lot of moving. So you’ll want socks that will keep you comfortable no matter the situation. Whether you’re moving or not, these will keep you nice and leveled. 

Get It: Pick up the Men’s PhD Hunting Medium Crew Socks ($27) at SmartWool

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

Back to top
More from Style