Flint and Tinder Stretch Selvage Jeans Straight GET IT!

You can never go wrong with picking up a new pair of jeans. And you can pick up these durable jeans from Huckberry at a great low price right now. These will last you way past the Fall.

Get It: Pick up the Flint and Tinder Stretch Selvage Jeans Straight ($109; was $168) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!