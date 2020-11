Proof Shift Packable Shell GET IT!

You’ll need a good coat to break out on those colder than usual Fall days. Especially if it looks like there might be some rain fall. And this coat will keep you nice and dry all day long, all the while it’s making you look pretty damn good to boot.

Get It: Pick up the Proof Shift Packable Shell ($62; was $138) at Huckberry

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!