Pick Up Some New Styles On Sale At Todd Snyder

Terry Slim Jogger Sweatpant GET IT!

Gotta have some new stuff in the wardrobe that you can wear when you just need to relax. Not all your purchases have to be for formal events or times out with the guys. Just throw these sweats on and enjoy your time off in style.

Get It: Pick up the Terry Slim Jogger Sweatpant ($89; was $118) at Todd Snyder

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!