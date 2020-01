Tommy Hilfiger Classic-Fit Ivy Polo GET IT!

You can’t go wrong with picking up a polo. Even now with the winter going, you can wear this out to work or out to the bar. And it is perfect for the Spring too, so this will last in your wardrobe for quite some time.

Get It: Pick up the Tommy Hilfiger Classic-Fit Ivy Polo ($40; was $50) at Macy’s

