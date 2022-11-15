Pick up the Bulova Chronograph Classic Watch for a Great Low Price

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

The holiday season has commenced folks. It may not be Thanksgiving yet, but it’s close enough and the days will just keep flying by. One of the best things about the holiday season is all the deals that are flying around. Deals that make it easier to pick up the things we want. Things like the stylish Bulova Chronograph Classic Watch from Macy’s.

Macy’s is always gonna be a great spot for us to get the gear we want in our lives at great prices. Year-round the deep stock of items at Macy’s is always available at fair prices. But now with Black Friday looming, the deals are better than ever. Just look at the pricing of this Bulova Chronograph Classic Watch.

Even without the pricing discount, the Bulova Chronograph Classic Watch is a must-own. Just look at this sleek little watch. It’s got a black and gold design that is to die for. Any guy will look good rocking this watch on their wrist in the future, whether or not they are a Pittsburgh Steeler or not.

Adding to the greatness that is this watch is how comfortable it feels on the wrist. The band is soft on the skin and won’t feel too tight. Durability is good on this one too, as it is water-resistant up to 100 meters. So a winter storm shouldn’t be a bother for this black and gold beauty that is priced so low it’s like you’re robbing the place blind.

These deals aren’t gonna last forever, even though Black Friday has been stretched out so long it feels like it will. Which is why you need to pick up this Bulova Chronograph Classic Watch right now. Either for yourself or as a gift for a loved one this holiday season. Whichever option you choose, do it fast. You won’t regret it.

Get It: Pick up the Bulova Chronograph Classic Watch ($175; was $350) at Macy’s

