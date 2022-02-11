Pick up The Daydream Bouquet for Valentine’s Day Right Now

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

We are getting down to the wire here folks. Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. One weekend to get through and it’s here. Which means you need to be prepared now. No more waiting. You need to head on over to 1-800-Flowers right now and pick up the Daydream Bouquet while you still can.

1-800-Flowers is one of the best places in the world to get yourself some flowers. Not just for the deep bench of items like the Daydream Bouquet, but because the pricing is right and the ability to ship them to you makes life so much easier. And you can have them shipped on a specific date, not the day of. So you can get Valentine’s Day in order now.

Looking at the Daydream Bouquet, you’re gonna want to pick it up for that special someone in your life right now. Because it’s just gorgeous. It’s got a look that shows the love but is not the traditional Valentine’s bouquet of red roses or red flowers in general. The purples and pinks really deliver, especially since they were picked and prepared by pros to look like a million bucks.

When you order this bouquet, you’ll also be getting a beautiful vase to keep these flowers in. Depending on how much you wanna spend and how big you really wanna go, you have 4 size options to really bring the heat this holiday. Whichever size you go with, your partner is gonna be very happy.

There’s no more time to mess around and procrastinate. You need to check out 1-800-Flowers right now so you can grab the Daydream Bouquet or something like it while you still can. Everyone deserves a special Valentine’s Day this year and this will go a long way to making that the case.

Get It: Pick up the Daydream Bouquet (starting at $60) at 1-800-Flowers

