Pick up the Faherty Swim Short So You Can Enjoy That Tropical Trip

We’re getting very close to moving past the brutal winter season and seeing some of that warmth and sunshine. With all that warmth coming into our lives, we need to make some preparations to enjoy it fully. Preparations like going on over to Huckberry and picking up the Faherty Brand Beacon Swim Short.

When it comes to any kind of clothing that you need to wear outside, there’s a good chance Huckberry is gonna have what you need. Like these Faherty Brand Beacon Swim Short, which is going to become fast favorites of yours in the spring/summer wardrobe you have for yourself.

Right off the bat, the Faherty Brand Beacon Swim Short looks amazing. It is designed with a perfect beach time aesthetic. And you get that eye-popping color and design thanks to the high-quality materials used here, A mix of polyester, cotton, and elastane. The majority of which is from recycled materials, which means you’re doing the world a favor by shopping for these instead of other trunks.

Comfort is also high here thanks to the materials used and the craft that put them together. They dry quickly so you don’t have to wait around too long after swimming to go inside. You got a drawstring to tighten it up to your preferred waistline. And the materials used are super soft on the skin, making for a relaxing swim out there.

Huckberry is one of our favorite brands for a reason and the Faherty Brand Beacon Swim Short is a good example of why that is. Comfort and durability are all wrapped up inside a stylish package. You can head on over to Huckberry right now to make sure you’re ready for the warm weather when it finally arrives.

Get It: Pick up the Faherty Brand Beacon Swim Short ($98) at Huckberry

