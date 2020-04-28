Pick Up The Internets Favorite Sheets At The Brooklinen Birthday Sale

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Brooklinen makes some of the best bedding materials in the world. It’s been that way for a long time now. And to celebrate that successful run of high-quality work, Brooklinen has put the entire store on sale for 20 percent off until May 6th. So why not spoil yourself a bit and pick up the Luxe Hardcore Bundle.

You could pick up whatever you want, but the Luxe Hardcore Bundle is probably the best deal in the whole Brooklinen store. With this bundle, you will get all the comfort you could possibly desire for your bedroom.

With this Luxe Hardcore Bundle, you will get all you need. Inside is a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, 4 pillowcases, and a duvet cover. And they are all made with the best selling material in the Brooklinen stock.

100 percent long-staple cotton provides some next-level comfort. The sheets are made with a thread count of 480. For comfort and supreme breathability, you would be hard-pressed to find a better option. And for the Spring/Summer seasons, you will want breathability in your sheets and duvet cover.

The color choices in the Luxe Hardcore Bundle are great too. Whatever the design aesthetic of your room, you can find an option that will best suit you. Solid colors or some flashier designs. Either way, you won’t feel too reined in trying to pick the right options for your bedroom.

You can go with anything at Brooklinen until May 6th and save a bundle. So why not take advantage of this sale with the Luxe Hardcore Bundle and get everything you could possibly need for your bed? The way the world is right now, you’re probably spending a lot of time in bed. Make that time worthwhile.

Get It: Pick up the Luxe Hardcore Bundle (starting at $175) at Brooklinen

