Pick Up The Just Launched Catiba Pro Skate Shoe From Cariuma

When you want to pick up new going out shoes, you can’t go wrong with heading to Cariuma. The selection there is always great, with options that are both stylish and comfortable as all get out. Which is why you should check out the new Catiba Pro Skate Shoe line from Cariuma.

As is usual with Cariuma, the Catiba Pro Skate Shoe is out of this world comfortable. For one, the insole is made from memory foam. So your foot will just be in heaven the whole time. And the materials used won’t feel irritating to wear, giving you a nice and breathable sensation when you’re outside.

If you’re going to use these to actually skate in, then you’re in luck. Because the Catiba Pro Skate Shoe is made with that in mind. With the sticky grip outsole and side traction built into the shoe, you won’t have a hard time moving about on a board.

One element that doesn’t hurt is that the Catiba Pro Skate Shoe is a pretty good looking pair of footwear. No matter what color you choose, it will look fantastic on your feet. Each color is perfect to wear during the Fall, matching up well with any Fall outfit you throw at it.

Another element that makes Cariuma so great is that it is an ecologically friendly brand. Materials used are recycled, it is made in an ethical factory, and is shipped in a recycled package. Not only that but for every sneaker purchased, Cariuma will plant a pair of trees in the Brazilian rainforest.

Cariuma is a great spot to shop at for many reasons. Comfortable shoes at a great price that helps out the environment in a small way. So head on over there now to pick up the new Catiba Pro Skate Shoe. It will give your lounging about outfits a nice little kick.

