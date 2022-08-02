Pick up the National Geographic Canvas Sneaker From Cariuma for Shark Week

Men’s Journal aims to feature only the best products and services. We update when possible, but deals expire and prices can change. If you buy something via one of our links, we may earn a commission.

Over here at Men’s Journal, we love Cariuma. This is a brand that doesn’t just deliver comfortable and stylish sneakers, but it is a brand that does its part to help the environment. Usually, it’s done with responsible sourcing, crafting, and shipping. But by teaming up with National Geographic, the brand is doing more than ever.

Right now, you can find the team up between Cariuma and Nat Geo in the form of some new sneakers. You got your choice between high-top and low-top canvas sneakers, an old standby with this team. But what sets these apart from the others and shows off the partnership is the design of these sneakers.

With this team up, you can choose between two designs showing off two species that feel very much like Cariuma spirit animals. The Gecko and the Turtle. Whether you choose white or black, low or high tops, the low-key yet very alluring design makes these shoes stand out from the pack.

But more than just the style benefits of the National Geographic Canvas Sneaker, you’re also helping the environment. Because more than the usual 2 trees planted in the Brazilian rainforest with every shoe sold, these shoes will also see proceeds go to the Nat Geo Society to help protect and illuminate the world to the needs of the world.

All of that makes the National Geographic Canvas Sneaker sound like a pretty smart pickup in our mind. Stylish, comfortable, affordable, and helpful to the world. How can you say no to a combo like that? So head on over to Cariuma and pick up a pair or two now while the getting is still good.

Get It: Pick up the National Geographic Canvas Sneaker (starting at $89) at Cariuma

